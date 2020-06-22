All apartments in San Diego
8668 New Salem St #98

8668 New Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

8668 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gated Remodeled 2 BD/2 BA w/Garage Parking, A/C, Washer/Dryer & Patio - Gated Remodeled 2 BD/2 BA w/Garage Parking, A/C, Washer/Dryer & Patio

Gated Mirabella complex with gated parking garage!

Kitchen and both bathrooms have been updated!

High ceilings throughout the unit! A/C!

Water/sewer/trash included!

Full size washer and dryer, fridge, microwave and dishwasher!

Master bedroom has walk-in shower and double closets.

Upstairs unit, easy access, right around the corner from the community rec area!

Outdoor pool and spa with outdoor shower.

Exercise room and additional on-site laundry facility.

Directly across the street from the Mira Mesa Community Park & Rec Center and Park! Walking distance from plenty of shopping and restaurants along Mira Mesa Blvd and Camino Ruiz!

Security Deposit $2,000. Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.

Contact Pacific Property Management for additional information or to schedule a viewing.

(760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management

(RLNE2167561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8668 New Salem St #98 have any available units?
8668 New Salem St #98 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8668 New Salem St #98 have?
Some of 8668 New Salem St #98's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8668 New Salem St #98 currently offering any rent specials?
8668 New Salem St #98 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8668 New Salem St #98 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8668 New Salem St #98 is pet friendly.
Does 8668 New Salem St #98 offer parking?
Yes, 8668 New Salem St #98 offers parking.
Does 8668 New Salem St #98 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8668 New Salem St #98 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8668 New Salem St #98 have a pool?
Yes, 8668 New Salem St #98 has a pool.
Does 8668 New Salem St #98 have accessible units?
No, 8668 New Salem St #98 does not have accessible units.
Does 8668 New Salem St #98 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8668 New Salem St #98 has units with dishwashers.
