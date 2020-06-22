8668 New Salem St #98

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gated Mirabella complex with gated parking garage!



Kitchen and both bathrooms have been updated!



High ceilings throughout the unit! A/C!



Water/sewer/trash included!



Full size washer and dryer, fridge, microwave and dishwasher!



Master bedroom has walk-in shower and double closets.



Upstairs unit, easy access, right around the corner from the community rec area!



Outdoor pool and spa with outdoor shower.



Exercise room and additional on-site laundry facility.



Directly across the street from the Mira Mesa Community Park & Rec Center and Park! Walking distance from plenty of shopping and restaurants along Mira Mesa Blvd and Camino Ruiz!



Security Deposit $2,000. Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.



Contact Pacific Property Management for additional information or to schedule a viewing.



(760) 518-5664

Pacific Property Management



(RLNE2167561)