8668 New Salem St #98

Amenities
Gated Remodeled 2 BD/2 BA w/Garage Parking, A/C, Washer/Dryer & Patio - Gated Remodeled 2 BD/2 BA w/Garage Parking, A/C, Washer/Dryer & Patio
Gated Mirabella complex with gated parking garage!
Kitchen and both bathrooms have been updated!
High ceilings throughout the unit! A/C!
Water/sewer/trash included!
Full size washer and dryer, fridge, microwave and dishwasher!
Master bedroom has walk-in shower and double closets.
Upstairs unit, easy access, right around the corner from the community rec area!
Outdoor pool and spa with outdoor shower.
Exercise room and additional on-site laundry facility.
Directly across the street from the Mira Mesa Community Park & Rec Center and Park! Walking distance from plenty of shopping and restaurants along Mira Mesa Blvd and Camino Ruiz!
Security Deposit $2,000. Pets allowed w/owner approval and additional deposit.
Contact Pacific Property Management for additional information or to schedule a viewing.
(760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management
(RLNE2167561)