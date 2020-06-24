Amenities

8662 NEW SALEM ST., #74 Available 04/01/19 Renovated Condo w/Community Pool, Gym, Spa + Reserved Parking (Mira Mesa) - This centrally-located unit located in the popular Mirabella complex boasts a wonderful view of open space. and close proximity to may amenities, schools, libraries, and freeways. Well lit with lots of natural sunlight. New paint throughout. Small private patio. HVAC. Brand New Dishwasher and Microwave.



Wonderful park, shopping, and transportation right down the street. This is a must see!



Main Entrance address is 8696 New Salem St. Meet here for viewing by appointment



1 underground parking space. Gas fireplace in the living room. Private and quiet location. New sand stone carpet in the Master Bedroom and Living Room. Gas range/oven. Full-sized washer and dryer. Plank Vinyl flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom. All new faucets and fixtures throughout.



Call Carlos 858-888-3406 for more info or a showing or email Carlos@jdpropmgmt.com



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



Sorry NO S-8

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

HOA Rules & Regulations Apply

Non Smoking Property

Cat Deposit $300 ea.

Dogs $500 ea.

Breed Restrictions Apply



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires $100,000 renters insurance policy.

