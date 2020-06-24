All apartments in San Diego
8662 NEW SALEM ST., #74
8662 NEW SALEM ST., #74

8662 New Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

8662 New Salem Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
8662 NEW SALEM ST., #74 Available 04/01/19 Renovated Condo w/Community Pool, Gym, Spa + Reserved Parking (Mira Mesa) - This centrally-located unit located in the popular Mirabella complex boasts a wonderful view of open space. and close proximity to may amenities, schools, libraries, and freeways. Well lit with lots of natural sunlight. New paint throughout. Small private patio. HVAC. Brand New Dishwasher and Microwave.

Wonderful park, shopping, and transportation right down the street. This is a must see!

Main Entrance address is 8696 New Salem St. Meet here for viewing by appointment

1 underground parking space. Gas fireplace in the living room. Private and quiet location. New sand stone carpet in the Master Bedroom and Living Room. Gas range/oven. Full-sized washer and dryer. Plank Vinyl flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom. All new faucets and fixtures throughout.

Call Carlos 858-888-3406 for more info or a showing or email Carlos@jdpropmgmt.com

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

Sorry NO S-8
625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
HOA Rules & Regulations Apply
Non Smoking Property
Cat Deposit $300 ea.
Dogs $500 ea.
Breed Restrictions Apply

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires $100,000 renters insurance policy.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call 858-201-4501 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE4453704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

