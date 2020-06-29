All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

8457 San Carlos Drive

8457 San Carlos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8457 San Carlos Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 3/2 Gem in San Carlos - This bright, newly remodeled house has brought a modern feel to a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a good-sized fenced backyard. Brand new flooring, appliances, bathrooms, lighting, outdoor patio and more. Attached garage. It is as pretty as it looks in the pictures. Close to shopping and a short drive to get to the 125. Includes landscape maintenance.

Available for one-year lease.
$2,875 security deposit.
Requires 695+ FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.
Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.
One small pet considered with additional $350 pet deposit.
Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099
Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966

(RLNE5825942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8457 San Carlos Drive have any available units?
8457 San Carlos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8457 San Carlos Drive have?
Some of 8457 San Carlos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8457 San Carlos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8457 San Carlos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8457 San Carlos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8457 San Carlos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8457 San Carlos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8457 San Carlos Drive offers parking.
Does 8457 San Carlos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8457 San Carlos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8457 San Carlos Drive have a pool?
No, 8457 San Carlos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8457 San Carlos Drive have accessible units?
No, 8457 San Carlos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8457 San Carlos Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8457 San Carlos Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

