8457 San Carlos Drive

patio / balcony recently renovated cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 3/2 Gem in San Carlos - This bright, newly remodeled house has brought a modern feel to a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a good-sized fenced backyard. Brand new flooring, appliances, bathrooms, lighting, outdoor patio and more. Attached garage. It is as pretty as it looks in the pictures. Close to shopping and a short drive to get to the 125. Includes landscape maintenance.



Available for one-year lease.

$2,875 security deposit.

Requires 695+ FICO score and 2.75 times monthly rent in income to qualify.

Tenant(s) must carry renters insurance.

One small pet considered with additional $350 pet deposit.

Shelley Ehrman, Broker Associate 858-722-7099

Alberts and Associates, Inc. Cal DRE 01989966



