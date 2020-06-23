Amenities
8452 Menkar Road Available 02/09/19 Single Story - Dual Pane Windows & Remodeled Kitchen - Two Car Garage - - Single Story Home
- Originally a 4 Bedroom house, Wall removed and now has a very large bedroom
- Yard with Gardener
- Two Car Garage
- Upgraded Dual Pane Windows!
- Upgraded Remodeled Kitchen!
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
