Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill internet access

Fully furnished, sun-facing, one bedroom condo located on the serene bayside and less than a 2-minute walk to the beach and boardwalk that stretches over 3 miles to Pacific Beach.

Bedroom has attached bathroom, queen size bed and a smart TV, living area has a sleeper sofa, and a Smart TV. Full kitchen with 4-person kitchen table.

This unit also has a shared patio with a grill, table, and lounge area.

