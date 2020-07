Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

8228 Station Village Ln #1512 Available 07/24/20 2br at The Missions at Rio Vista Mission Valley - Gorgeous 3rd floor corner unit with views. Freshly painted interior including baseboards & crown molding. New upgraded carpeting throughout. Stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, interior laundry room & open living room. Two full baths with tubs, granite counters throughout kitchen & plenty of cabinets. Private patio balcony off living room. Spacious master bedroom & 2nd bedroom. One car garage at entry level & parking space close by. Washer/dryer in unit. Close to pool & BBQ area.



(RLNE2760848)