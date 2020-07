Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Ready for Move in this week! This end unit townhome feels like a single family detached - without the SFR pricing in La Jolla. Lovely Single Story 2 BD/ 2 BA, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings & a Fire Place. Open, Bright, Lots of Light. No neighbors above or below, & only one shared wall. Whole House A/C, too. Next to Greenbelt & steps from 3 pools. 3 Miles from Beach. Easy Access to Top La Jolla Schools & UCSD. 5 Freeway. A must see!