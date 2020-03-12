814 Jamaica Court - 814

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Welcome to JAMAICA814! This North Mission Beach home has been recently updated for a fresh, clean ambience throughout. Beachy blue accents at JAMAICA814 bring an extra cheer to your vacation! Are stairs an issue? No problem! This home is ground floor with a large south-facing, ground floor patio. Walk just a couple steps to Mission Bay or right across the street to the ocean.



Highlights:



Updated LOWER Level Home

Bright living room

Ground Floor- NO stairs!

Private Ground Floor Patio

Things to know:



No smoking is allowed on the premises. This includes patio, balconies and building common areas.

This home is below JAMIACA816, these home work well together for larger groups.

This home (like most in the coastal area) is not air-conditioned

Neighborhood Notes:



Mission Beach is San Diego's lively take on the classic boardwalk beach town with over five miles of waterfront boardwalk, trendy shops, restaurants and Belmont Park, a beachfront amusement park featuring the historic Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, miniature golf, bumper cars, rock climbing and an arcade. Mission Beach is just a few minutes to Sea World, 15-20 minutes to The San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and San Diego International Airport (SAN), and downtown San Diego. JAMAICA814 is located in North Mission Beach on the bayside of Mission Blvd. The Bay is located about 150 yards from this home and the ocean is right across the street.



Attention:



This rental is located in a very quiet, high-density neighborhood with strict house rules and is only suitable for quieter groups. There is a no-tolerance policy for excessive noise, occupancy, parties, smoking, or pets. Failure to abide by these policies may lead to immediate eviction without refund. Please make sure you are comfortable with these policies before renting.