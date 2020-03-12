All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 814 Jamaica Court - 814.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
814 Jamaica Court - 814
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:11 AM

814 Jamaica Court - 814

814 Jamaica Court · (858) 598-3137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

814 Jamaica Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Welcome to JAMAICA814! This North Mission Beach home has been recently updated for a fresh, clean ambience throughout. Beachy blue accents at JAMAICA814 bring an extra cheer to your vacation! Are stairs an issue? No problem! This home is ground floor with a large south-facing, ground floor patio. Walk just a couple steps to Mission Bay or right across the street to the ocean.

Highlights:

Updated LOWER Level Home
Bright living room
Ground Floor- NO stairs!
Private Ground Floor Patio
Things to know:

No smoking is allowed on the premises. This includes patio, balconies and building common areas.
This home is below JAMIACA816, these home work well together for larger groups.
This home (like most in the coastal area) is not air-conditioned
Neighborhood Notes:

Mission Beach is San Diego's lively take on the classic boardwalk beach town with over five miles of waterfront boardwalk, trendy shops, restaurants and Belmont Park, a beachfront amusement park featuring the historic Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, miniature golf, bumper cars, rock climbing and an arcade. Mission Beach is just a few minutes to Sea World, 15-20 minutes to The San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and San Diego International Airport (SAN), and downtown San Diego. JAMAICA814 is located in North Mission Beach on the bayside of Mission Blvd. The Bay is located about 150 yards from this home and the ocean is right across the street.

Attention:

This rental is located in a very quiet, high-density neighborhood with strict house rules and is only suitable for quieter groups. There is a no-tolerance policy for excessive noise, occupancy, parties, smoking, or pets. Failure to abide by these policies may lead to immediate eviction without refund. Please make sure you are comfortable with these policies before renting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Jamaica Court - 814 have any available units?
814 Jamaica Court - 814 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Jamaica Court - 814 have?
Some of 814 Jamaica Court - 814's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Jamaica Court - 814 currently offering any rent specials?
814 Jamaica Court - 814 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Jamaica Court - 814 pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Jamaica Court - 814 is pet friendly.
Does 814 Jamaica Court - 814 offer parking?
Yes, 814 Jamaica Court - 814 does offer parking.
Does 814 Jamaica Court - 814 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Jamaica Court - 814 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Jamaica Court - 814 have a pool?
No, 814 Jamaica Court - 814 does not have a pool.
Does 814 Jamaica Court - 814 have accessible units?
No, 814 Jamaica Court - 814 does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Jamaica Court - 814 have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Jamaica Court - 814 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 814 Jamaica Court - 814?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity