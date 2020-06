Amenities

Newly renovated head to toe! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is the perfect space for your needs. Expansive living space, large open kitchen, private backyard and tons of privacy make this an ideal home. Lots of windows that bring in natural light, vinyl plank flooring throughout, and high ceilings in the master suite make the space feel much larger. Brand new white cabinetry with white marble counters and brand new GE stainless steel appliances. New HVAC and tons of upgrades!!