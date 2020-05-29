7968 Mission Center Ct #L

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

$500 OFF YOUR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF RENT - Updated 2 bedroom condo in great central Mission Valley location! - Qualified tenants will enjoy $500 off their first two months of rent for a lease commencing before April 15 2020. Don't miss this newly renovated Mission Valley condo! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, new laminate floors, new carpet, new paint, new dishwasher and range. This is an upstairs unit with a balcony. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. One assigned covered parking space in a gated lot, community laundry and pool. Trash is included. Sorry, no pets.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5638562)