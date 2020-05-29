All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7968 Mission Center Ct #L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7968 Mission Center Ct #L
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

7968 Mission Center Ct #L

7968 Mission Center Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7968 Mission Center Court, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
$500 OFF YOUR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF RENT - Updated 2 bedroom condo in great central Mission Valley location! - Qualified tenants will enjoy $500 off their first two months of rent for a lease commencing before April 15 2020. Don't miss this newly renovated Mission Valley condo! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, new laminate floors, new carpet, new paint, new dishwasher and range. This is an upstairs unit with a balcony. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. One assigned covered parking space in a gated lot, community laundry and pool. Trash is included. Sorry, no pets.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7968 Mission Center Ct #L have any available units?
7968 Mission Center Ct #L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7968 Mission Center Ct #L have?
Some of 7968 Mission Center Ct #L's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7968 Mission Center Ct #L currently offering any rent specials?
7968 Mission Center Ct #L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7968 Mission Center Ct #L pet-friendly?
No, 7968 Mission Center Ct #L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7968 Mission Center Ct #L offer parking?
Yes, 7968 Mission Center Ct #L offers parking.
Does 7968 Mission Center Ct #L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7968 Mission Center Ct #L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7968 Mission Center Ct #L have a pool?
Yes, 7968 Mission Center Ct #L has a pool.
Does 7968 Mission Center Ct #L have accessible units?
No, 7968 Mission Center Ct #L does not have accessible units.
Does 7968 Mission Center Ct #L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7968 Mission Center Ct #L has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University