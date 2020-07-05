7910 Modern Oasis Drive

Amenities

READY FOR MOVE-IN TODAY! Call Nathan Gray at for an immediate showing! Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this executive townhome. Situated atop Origen in the highly sought after community of Civita, this one of a kind home combines urban living with a modern aesthetic. Designed by Woodley Architectural Group, recognized for the Best in American Living Award, every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Highlights include a 2GIG smart home security and climate-control system, Hunter-Douglas shade system, open concept master suite with a custom designed California Closet, 22' ceilings, a spacious guest suite with its own private entry and a 14' artwork display wall. Entertain in grand style on the main floor graced by 22' ceilings with an open floor plan layout. Situated around a 10' by 5' granite covered island this top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen is clad with premium finishes and fixtures, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and cable suspended beverage shelving. The two sliding glass doors on this floor showcase intimate views while opening up the home to even more light and air. Step out to one of two awe-inspiring terraces, where you can escape business and enjoy the simple things in life. A dramatic stairway leads to the exclusive master suite, boasting a sleek en-suite bath complete with a dual-headed spa-like shower, and a California Closet meticulously designed with business in mind. This master suite is the ultimate retreat with pictured windows that look upon a secluded mountainside, and additional space for lounging.