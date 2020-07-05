All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

7910 Modern Oasis Drive

7910 Modern Oasis Dr
Location

7910 Modern Oasis Dr, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
hot tub
READY FOR MOVE-IN TODAY! Call Nathan Gray at for an immediate showing! Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this executive townhome. Situated atop Origen in the highly sought after community of Civita, this one of a kind home combines urban living with a modern aesthetic. Designed by Woodley Architectural Group, recognized for the Best in American Living Award, every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted. Highlights include a 2GIG smart home security and climate-control system, Hunter-Douglas shade system, open concept master suite with a custom designed California Closet, 22' ceilings, a spacious guest suite with its own private entry and a 14' artwork display wall. Entertain in grand style on the main floor graced by 22' ceilings with an open floor plan layout. Situated around a 10' by 5' granite covered island this top-of-the-line gourmet kitchen is clad with premium finishes and fixtures, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and cable suspended beverage shelving. The two sliding glass doors on this floor showcase intimate views while opening up the home to even more light and air. Step out to one of two awe-inspiring terraces, where you can escape business and enjoy the simple things in life. A dramatic stairway leads to the exclusive master suite, boasting a sleek en-suite bath complete with a dual-headed spa-like shower, and a California Closet meticulously designed with business in mind. This master suite is the ultimate retreat with pictured windows that look upon a secluded mountainside, and additional space for lounging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 Modern Oasis Drive have any available units?
7910 Modern Oasis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7910 Modern Oasis Drive have?
Some of 7910 Modern Oasis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 Modern Oasis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Modern Oasis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Modern Oasis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7910 Modern Oasis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7910 Modern Oasis Drive offer parking?
No, 7910 Modern Oasis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7910 Modern Oasis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 Modern Oasis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Modern Oasis Drive have a pool?
No, 7910 Modern Oasis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7910 Modern Oasis Drive have accessible units?
No, 7910 Modern Oasis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Modern Oasis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 Modern Oasis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

