7875 Handel Way Available 08/15/19 Beautiful Remodel in Mira Mesa - 3BR 2BA 1266 Sq. ft Beautiful Remodel on Cul-de-Sac in Mira Mesa

Central AC/Heat

Hardwood floors in Living Areas/Carpeted Bedrooms

Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Dark Wood Cabinets, Island with pot rack, & Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast nook

Living Room with picture window to front yard

Large Master with great size closet and en-suite

Updated bathrooms with soaking tubs and showers

Bedrooms have ceiling fans

Fully fenced Backyard perfect for entertaining

Attached 2 Car Garage with washer/dryer plus storage and driveway

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Gardener included

Non Smoking Property

Close to all that Mira Mesa has to offer, restaurants, wine/craft beer establishments, coffee shops, & retail stores

Available mid August

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

