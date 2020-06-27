All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

7875 Handel Way

7875 Handel Way · No Longer Available
Location

7875 Handel Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7875 Handel Way Available 08/15/19 Beautiful Remodel in Mira Mesa - 3BR 2BA 1266 Sq. ft Beautiful Remodel on Cul-de-Sac in Mira Mesa
Central AC/Heat
Hardwood floors in Living Areas/Carpeted Bedrooms
Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Dark Wood Cabinets, Island with pot rack, & Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast nook
Living Room with picture window to front yard
Large Master with great size closet and en-suite
Updated bathrooms with soaking tubs and showers
Bedrooms have ceiling fans
Fully fenced Backyard perfect for entertaining
Attached 2 Car Garage with washer/dryer plus storage and driveway
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Gardener included
Non Smoking Property
Close to all that Mira Mesa has to offer, restaurants, wine/craft beer establishments, coffee shops, & retail stores
Available mid August
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4206422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7875 Handel Way have any available units?
7875 Handel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7875 Handel Way have?
Some of 7875 Handel Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7875 Handel Way currently offering any rent specials?
7875 Handel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7875 Handel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7875 Handel Way is pet friendly.
Does 7875 Handel Way offer parking?
Yes, 7875 Handel Way offers parking.
Does 7875 Handel Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7875 Handel Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7875 Handel Way have a pool?
No, 7875 Handel Way does not have a pool.
Does 7875 Handel Way have accessible units?
No, 7875 Handel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7875 Handel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7875 Handel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
