7809 Tommy Drive #76.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool pool table hot tub

Beautifully renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome, steps away from Mission trails! - Desirable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome in San Carlos/Cowles Mountain area. Upgraded from top to bottom, this 3 bedroom home has vaulted ceilings, custom kitchen with newer appliances, a breakfast bar, large dining room and full size in-unit washer and dryer hook ups. The 3 bedrooms include dual master's and plenty of closet space and ceiling fans in all bedrooms! Enjoy the large private patio area, sparkling pool, spa and billiard room and plenty of green space. Come and visit your new home today!

Pets welcome with an additional deposit. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 for more information and to take your own personal tour today!



(RLNE5463758)