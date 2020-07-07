7772 Stylus

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Best Deal in Mission Valley- Origen at Civita! - 3 bedrooms 3 bath townhome close to 1,600 sq feet in the heart of San Diego

Across from shopping center off Frazee Road

Off Friars Road and Civita Blvd

While other people still stuck in traffic, you are already home to relax!

Absolutely amenity-rich neighborhoods



To our North is Clairemont Mesa and UTC area

To our West is the well know Fashion Valley Mall, minutes away from Coastal area

To our South is Hillcrest and Downtown area

To our East is the Santee Lake and Alpine area

Escala is just our neighbor! The shopping center has everything you are looking for

Not to mentioned about the shopping district along Mission Valley area.



Best Floor plan with 1 bedroom 1 full bath at entry level

2nd Floor accommodate spacious open kitchen

top of the line appliances is ready for you to enjoy

3rd floor offers 2 spacious suites.

Be amazed by the spacious master suite

Exceptionally high ceiling and additional sitting area is a rare found

Your tour will not be completed if you do not tour thru the Civita Park



Hard to put in words how gorgeous is this townhome is

We surely would like you to come and check this out.

Washer, dryer, refrigerator include at no extra charge



Call today to schedule the time to check out this place

Top Notch Realty 858-715-0688



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5420140)