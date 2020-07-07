All apartments in San Diego
Location

7772 Stylus Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Best Deal in Mission Valley- Origen at Civita! - 3 bedrooms 3 bath townhome close to 1,600 sq feet in the heart of San Diego
Across from shopping center off Frazee Road
Off Friars Road and Civita Blvd
While other people still stuck in traffic, you are already home to relax!
Absolutely amenity-rich neighborhoods

To our North is Clairemont Mesa and UTC area
To our West is the well know Fashion Valley Mall, minutes away from Coastal area
To our South is Hillcrest and Downtown area
To our East is the Santee Lake and Alpine area
Escala is just our neighbor! The shopping center has everything you are looking for
Not to mentioned about the shopping district along Mission Valley area.

Best Floor plan with 1 bedroom 1 full bath at entry level
2nd Floor accommodate spacious open kitchen
top of the line appliances is ready for you to enjoy
3rd floor offers 2 spacious suites.
Be amazed by the spacious master suite
Exceptionally high ceiling and additional sitting area is a rare found
Your tour will not be completed if you do not tour thru the Civita Park

Hard to put in words how gorgeous is this townhome is
We surely would like you to come and check this out.
Washer, dryer, refrigerator include at no extra charge

Call today to schedule the time to check out this place
Top Notch Realty 858-715-0688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5420140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7772 Stylus have any available units?
7772 Stylus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7772 Stylus currently offering any rent specials?
7772 Stylus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7772 Stylus pet-friendly?
No, 7772 Stylus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7772 Stylus offer parking?
No, 7772 Stylus does not offer parking.
Does 7772 Stylus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7772 Stylus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7772 Stylus have a pool?
Yes, 7772 Stylus has a pool.
Does 7772 Stylus have accessible units?
No, 7772 Stylus does not have accessible units.
Does 7772 Stylus have units with dishwashers?
No, 7772 Stylus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7772 Stylus have units with air conditioning?
No, 7772 Stylus does not have units with air conditioning.

