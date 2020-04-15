All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 18 2019 at 4:05 AM

7631 Hazard Center Dr

7631 Hazard Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7631 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Large 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Mission Valley. This beautiful condo has hardwood floors, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and quality finishes throughout. Both bathrooms feature newer cabinetry, tile and quality fixtures. This upstairs unit has vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows to offer a lovely light-filled home. There's a gas fireplace in the living room & extra storage throughout the unit. The large balcony can be accessed from master bedroom and living room.

One car attached garage has built-in storage cabinets and high end washer & dryer for your convenience. Community pool & spa is steps from your front door.

This quiet gated community is steps from the Hazard Center shopping center with restaurants, shopping and movie theater. Mission Valley is a couple blocks and you have easy access to the central freeways to get you anywhere in San Diego. You can also hop on the trolley right outside to get you around town with ease.

One year lease for qualified tenants
Tenant pays all utilities (water, gas, electric, cable)
Owner pays HOA dues

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7631 Hazard Center Dr have any available units?
7631 Hazard Center Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7631 Hazard Center Dr have?
Some of 7631 Hazard Center Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7631 Hazard Center Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7631 Hazard Center Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7631 Hazard Center Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7631 Hazard Center Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7631 Hazard Center Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7631 Hazard Center Dr offers parking.
Does 7631 Hazard Center Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7631 Hazard Center Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7631 Hazard Center Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7631 Hazard Center Dr has a pool.
Does 7631 Hazard Center Dr have accessible units?
No, 7631 Hazard Center Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7631 Hazard Center Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7631 Hazard Center Dr has units with dishwashers.
