7631 Hazard Center Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Large 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Mission Valley. This beautiful condo has hardwood floors, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and quality finishes throughout. Both bathrooms feature newer cabinetry, tile and quality fixtures. This upstairs unit has vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows to offer a lovely light-filled home. There's a gas fireplace in the living room & extra storage throughout the unit. The large balcony can be accessed from master bedroom and living room.



One car attached garage has built-in storage cabinets and high end washer & dryer for your convenience. Community pool & spa is steps from your front door.



This quiet gated community is steps from the Hazard Center shopping center with restaurants, shopping and movie theater. Mission Valley is a couple blocks and you have easy access to the central freeways to get you anywhere in San Diego. You can also hop on the trolley right outside to get you around town with ease.



One year lease for qualified tenants

Tenant pays all utilities (water, gas, electric, cable)

Owner pays HOA dues