Amenities
Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bathroom Apartment in Mission Beach.
736-5 Jamaica Ct is close to Sandbar Sports Grill, Cannonball, Belmont Park, Bahia Resort Hotel, Miss B's Coconut Club, Beachcomber and many more.
Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, garbage disposal, and gas range/oven
- Gas heating system
- Security door
- Patio
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- A flat fee of 45.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/736-1-2-Jamaica-Ct-San-Diego-CA-92109
You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5699365)