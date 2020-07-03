Amenities

Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bathroom Apartment in Mission Beach.



736-5 Jamaica Ct is close to Sandbar Sports Grill, Cannonball, Belmont Park, Bahia Resort Hotel, Miss B's Coconut Club, Beachcomber and many more.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, garbage disposal, and gas range/oven

- Gas heating system

- Security door

- Patio



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- A flat fee of 45.00 Water/Sewer/Trash

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/736-1-2-Jamaica-Ct-San-Diego-CA-92109



You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



