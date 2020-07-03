All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
736 1/2 Jamaica Ct
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

736 1/2 Jamaica Ct

736 1/2 Jamaica Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

736 1/2 Jamaica Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bathroom Apartment in Mission Beach.

736-5 Jamaica Ct is close to Sandbar Sports Grill, Cannonball, Belmont Park, Bahia Resort Hotel, Miss B's Coconut Club, Beachcomber and many more.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, garbage disposal, and gas range/oven
- Gas heating system
- Security door
- Patio

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- A flat fee of 45.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/736-1-2-Jamaica-Ct-San-Diego-CA-92109

You can reach us via text directly at (415) 200-1673 or email us at leasing@mynd.co

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5699365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct have any available units?
736 1/2 Jamaica Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct have?
Some of 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct currently offering any rent specials?
736 1/2 Jamaica Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct is pet friendly.
Does 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct offer parking?
No, 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct does not offer parking.
Does 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct have a pool?
No, 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct does not have a pool.
Does 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct have accessible units?
No, 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 736 1/2 Jamaica Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University