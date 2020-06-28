All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

732 Stork St

732 Stork Street · No Longer Available
Location

732 Stork Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great House for Rent - 3 bedroom 1 bath Available Now! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this 3 bedroom 1 bath home in San Diego. The home is located on a gated enclosed lot with extra shed storage in the back. Spacious private backyard with hook-ups for a washer/dryer. There is excellent public transit access. New paint and flooring though-out entire unit! Open living room, great counter space in the kitchen for cooking. This home has been well taken care of and in a very centrally located area of San Diego.

This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to set up a viewing!

(RLNE5142933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Stork St have any available units?
732 Stork St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 732 Stork St currently offering any rent specials?
732 Stork St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Stork St pet-friendly?
No, 732 Stork St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 732 Stork St offer parking?
No, 732 Stork St does not offer parking.
Does 732 Stork St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 Stork St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Stork St have a pool?
No, 732 Stork St does not have a pool.
Does 732 Stork St have accessible units?
No, 732 Stork St does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Stork St have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Stork St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 732 Stork St have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 Stork St does not have units with air conditioning.
