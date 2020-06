Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Property Amenities parking garage

Stylish Beach Cottage Just for You!



Beautifully remodeled one bedroom cottage, 2 blocks to the beach and featuring stunning finishes throughout.

Hardwood floors, gorgeous designer kitchen with stainless steel applicances, white shaker cabinets and quartz counters. AC/Heat splits in BR and LR. Full sized laundry in the detached one car garage and even an exclusive use yard with locking security gates! Truly a turnkey property for just the right tenant.

No Pets Allowed



