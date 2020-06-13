7314 Tooma St #167

Amenities
$2000/ 2br - 1001ft2 - Beautiful & modern smart home (Paradise Hills) - This beautiful, recently renovated home is located in a gated and guarded community.
The community features a pool, park and hot tub. Great progressive HOA. This home is the first property you see as soon as you drive into the neighborhood providing the most security.
Includes:
Washer & dryer
Dishwasher
Fridge
Central heat
Smart lighting
Amazon echo for every room
Ecobee thermostat
Two parking spaces
Backyard
Water and trash included.
This bright, airy and large 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house will never fail to put you in a great mood.
(RLNE4706157)