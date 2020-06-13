All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

7314 Tooma St #167

7314 Tooma Street · No Longer Available
Location

7314 Tooma Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
$2000/ 2br - 1001ft2 - Beautiful & modern smart home (Paradise Hills) - This beautiful, recently renovated home is located in a gated and guarded community.
The community features a pool, park and hot tub. Great progressive HOA. This home is the first property you see as soon as you drive into the neighborhood providing the most security.

Includes:
Washer & dryer
Dishwasher
Fridge
Central heat
Smart lighting
Amazon echo for every room
Ecobee thermostat
Two parking spaces
Backyard
Water and trash included.

This bright, airy and large 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house will never fail to put you in a great mood.

(RLNE4706157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7314 Tooma St #167 have any available units?
7314 Tooma St #167 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7314 Tooma St #167 have?
Some of 7314 Tooma St #167's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7314 Tooma St #167 currently offering any rent specials?
7314 Tooma St #167 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7314 Tooma St #167 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7314 Tooma St #167 is pet friendly.
Does 7314 Tooma St #167 offer parking?
Yes, 7314 Tooma St #167 offers parking.
Does 7314 Tooma St #167 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7314 Tooma St #167 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7314 Tooma St #167 have a pool?
Yes, 7314 Tooma St #167 has a pool.
Does 7314 Tooma St #167 have accessible units?
No, 7314 Tooma St #167 does not have accessible units.
Does 7314 Tooma St #167 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7314 Tooma St #167 has units with dishwashers.
