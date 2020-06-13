7314 Tooma St #167

Amenities

$2000/ 2br - 1001ft2 - Beautiful & modern smart home (Paradise Hills) - This beautiful, recently renovated home is located in a gated and guarded community.

The community features a pool, park and hot tub. Great progressive HOA. This home is the first property you see as soon as you drive into the neighborhood providing the most security.



Includes:

Washer & dryer

Dishwasher

Fridge

Central heat

Smart lighting

Amazon echo for every room

Ecobee thermostat

Two parking spaces

Backyard

Water and trash included.



This bright, airy and large 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom house will never fail to put you in a great mood.



(RLNE4706157)