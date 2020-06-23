Amenities

7124 Caminito Quintana Available 03/10/20 STUNNING HOME NEAR THE HEART OF LA JOLLA! - A gorgeous home with upgraded kitchen, Near Doyle Community Park and La Jolla Colony Park, UCSD, Close to UTC I-5 and great shopping.



- Central Heat

- Upgraded Kitchen: Refrigerator. Stove/ Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

- Newer Stainless Steel Appliances

- Vaulted Ceilings In Dining And Living Rooms

- Fireplace

- Master Suite With Dual Closets

- Remodeled Master Bathroom with Marble Floors,Counters,& Shower

- Enclosed Landscaped Yard with Grassy Area & Large Patio

- Beautiful Large Community Pool & Greenbelt

- Auto Sprinkler System

- Attached 2-Car Garage

- Gas Washer & Dryer

- Tile Floor

- Family Room

- Dining Room

- Granite Counter-tops

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Laundry Area Garage

- Community Swimming Pool

- Community Jacuzzi



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage

HOA NAME: Colony Barcelona HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1987

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: N/A

FLOOD ZONE: Minimal flood zone as stated by landlord on 2/27/18



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

-One Year Lease

- Pet rent of $38 per month

-Tenant Pays SDGE and Cable/Internet, Water, Trash, Sewer

- - Owner is responsible for HOA, gardener

-Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE3756533)