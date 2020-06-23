All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

7124 Caminito Quintana

7124 Caminito Quintana · No Longer Available
Location

7124 Caminito Quintana, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
internet access
7124 Caminito Quintana Available 03/10/20 STUNNING HOME NEAR THE HEART OF LA JOLLA! - A gorgeous home with upgraded kitchen, Near Doyle Community Park and La Jolla Colony Park, UCSD, Close to UTC I-5 and great shopping.

- Central Heat
- Upgraded Kitchen: Refrigerator. Stove/ Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Newer Stainless Steel Appliances
- Vaulted Ceilings In Dining And Living Rooms
- Fireplace
- Master Suite With Dual Closets
- Remodeled Master Bathroom with Marble Floors,Counters,& Shower
- Enclosed Landscaped Yard with Grassy Area & Large Patio
- Beautiful Large Community Pool & Greenbelt
- Auto Sprinkler System
- Attached 2-Car Garage
- Gas Washer & Dryer
- Tile Floor
- Family Room
- Dining Room
- Granite Counter-tops
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Laundry Area Garage
- Community Swimming Pool
- Community Jacuzzi

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage
HOA NAME: Colony Barcelona HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1987
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: N/A
FLOOD ZONE: Minimal flood zone as stated by landlord on 2/27/18

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
-One Year Lease
- Pet rent of $38 per month
-Tenant Pays SDGE and Cable/Internet, Water, Trash, Sewer
- - Owner is responsible for HOA, gardener
-Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE3756533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

