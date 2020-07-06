7070 Akins Avenue

Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bath house with newer everything. Newer custom kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Newer tile flooring in the kitchen and living room. Hardwood laminate flooring in the bedrooms. Bathroom completely rebuilt with custom shower stall. Washer/Dryer hook-ups outside. Fully fenced backyard. 836 square feet. Tenant pays all utilities. $2000 deposit. Sorry no pets allowed. 1 year lease required. Available now.



**Qualifications**

$4000.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK, but must meet qualifications except income requirement.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 10/1/19

