All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7070 Akins Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7070 Akins Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:02 PM

7070 Akins Avenue

7070 Akins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7070 Akins Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bath house with newer everything. Newer custom kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Newer tile flooring in the kitchen and living room. Hardwood laminate flooring in the bedrooms. Bathroom completely rebuilt with custom shower stall. Washer/Dryer hook-ups outside. Fully fenced backyard. 836 square feet. Tenant pays all utilities. $2000 deposit. Sorry no pets allowed. 1 year lease required. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$4000.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 3 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK, but must meet qualifications except income requirement.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 10/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7070 Akins Avenue have any available units?
7070 Akins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7070 Akins Avenue have?
Some of 7070 Akins Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7070 Akins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7070 Akins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7070 Akins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7070 Akins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7070 Akins Avenue offer parking?
No, 7070 Akins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7070 Akins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7070 Akins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7070 Akins Avenue have a pool?
No, 7070 Akins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7070 Akins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7070 Akins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7070 Akins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7070 Akins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University