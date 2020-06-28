7069 Park Mesa Way

Amenities
Surrounded by trees in a park-like setting, this 2 story, turnkey townhome features a spacious master bedroom with extra closets plus an additional loft space that can be used as a office or separate sleeping area. Updated kitchen and bathroom and attached garage with in-unit laundry. This well maintained community features a sparkling pool and tennis courts. Very centrally located: close to UCSD, USD, SDSU, Rady Children's Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch, downtown, La Jolla, UTC and Mission Valley.