Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

7069 Park Mesa Way

7069 Park Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Location

7069 Park Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Surrounded by trees in a park-like setting, this 2 story, turnkey townhome features a spacious master bedroom with extra closets plus an additional loft space that can be used as a office or separate sleeping area. Updated kitchen and bathroom and attached garage with in-unit laundry. This well maintained community features a sparkling pool and tennis courts. Very centrally located: close to UCSD, USD, SDSU, Rady Children's Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch, downtown, La Jolla, UTC and Mission Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7069 Park Mesa Way have any available units?
7069 Park Mesa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7069 Park Mesa Way have?
Some of 7069 Park Mesa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7069 Park Mesa Way currently offering any rent specials?
7069 Park Mesa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7069 Park Mesa Way pet-friendly?
No, 7069 Park Mesa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7069 Park Mesa Way offer parking?
Yes, 7069 Park Mesa Way offers parking.
Does 7069 Park Mesa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7069 Park Mesa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7069 Park Mesa Way have a pool?
Yes, 7069 Park Mesa Way has a pool.
Does 7069 Park Mesa Way have accessible units?
No, 7069 Park Mesa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7069 Park Mesa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7069 Park Mesa Way has units with dishwashers.
