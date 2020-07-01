All apartments in San Diego
7027 Camino Revueltos #327

7027 Caminito Revueltos · No Longer Available
Location

7027 Caminito Revueltos, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous open-concept 2bed/2bath 1046sq/ft condo $2500/mnth. Master bedroom and other large bedroom on opposite sides. The kitchen opens to dining room, massive living room, which leads you to the large patio. Peaceful, private location in one of only three buildings that have only 8 units. All three rooms open to beautiful garden area. A/C and 2 car garage. Recessed lighting. Garage is last one on the left. The community offers resort-like amenities; large heated swimming pool, hot tub, gym and more! Located in the heart of Mission Valley, close to everywhere, Fashion Valley Shopping Mall, dining and entertainment, Mission Bay, Old Town, USD, and all transportation and freeways!
Gorgeous open-concept 2bed/2bath 1046sq/ft condo $2500/mnth.
Master bedroom and other large bedroom on opposite sides. The kitchen opens to dining room, massive living room, which leads you to the large patio. Peaceful, private location in one of only three buildings that have only 8 units.
All three rooms open to beautiful garden area. A/C and 2 car garage. Recessed lighting. Garage is last one on the left.

The community offers resort-like amenities; large heated swimming pool, hot tub, gym and more! Located in the heart of Mission Valley, close to everywhere, Fashion Valley Shopping Mall, dining and entertainment, Mission Bay, Old Town, USD, and all transportation and freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 have any available units?
7027 Camino Revueltos #327 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 have?
Some of 7027 Camino Revueltos #327's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Camino Revueltos #327 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 is pet friendly.
Does 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 offer parking?
Yes, 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 offers parking.
Does 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 have a pool?
Yes, 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 has a pool.
Does 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 have accessible units?
No, 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7027 Camino Revueltos #327 does not have units with dishwashers.

