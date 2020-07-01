7027 Camino Revueltos #327

Amenities

Gorgeous open-concept 2bed/2bath 1046sq/ft condo $2500/mnth. Master bedroom and other large bedroom on opposite sides. The kitchen opens to dining room, massive living room, which leads you to the large patio. Peaceful, private location in one of only three buildings that have only 8 units. All three rooms open to beautiful garden area. A/C and 2 car garage. Recessed lighting. Garage is last one on the left. The community offers resort-like amenities; large heated swimming pool, hot tub, gym and more! Located in the heart of Mission Valley, close to everywhere, Fashion Valley Shopping Mall, dining and entertainment, Mission Bay, Old Town, USD, and all transportation and freeways!

