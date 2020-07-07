All apartments in San Diego
6896 50th St.

6896 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6896 50th Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Allied Gardens Detached House $2,050. 92120 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 big family rooms! Over 1,650 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. 2-car garage with automatic opener. Lots of landscaping and producing fruit trees! Living room is 14x30 (thats huge!) and looks out to the nicely-landscaped lawns with mature trees and bushes all around.
Freshly painted. Kitchenn has lots of counter space and cabinets with double-sinks. New countertops. Breakfast bar and big walk-in pantry on one end and interior laundry room on the other! Laundry room has electric and gas hook-ups. Family room #1 is 12x18 and is accessed from the kitchen (breakfast bar side), the living room and the other family room. Step-down family room #2 is 16x18 and has a beautiful corner fireplace with raised hearth. Updated bathroom with new vanity. New carpet in bedrooms. Full 2-car garage with automatic opener and lots of shelving. Big, fenced back yard. Walk to school and major neighborhood shopping. Its a beautiful home.

No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2079308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

