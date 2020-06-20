All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202

6675 Mission Gorge Road · (619) 797-6733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6675 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Central Large, Bright, 2nd Story, One Bedroom, One Bath in Allied Gardens - With easy access to much of central San Diego, this bright, newly painted unit with upgraded flooring is ready for move in! Close to Mission and Fashion Valley, North Park, SDSU, and much more, this unit includes an off-street parking spot and private gated access to the complex. Jacuzzi on the property for those relaxing as well as a community room for extra social space.
Unfortunately No pets allowed.

Apply online at UrbanCoastProperties.com or call for more information. Please call or email for more information!

info@UrbanCoastProperties.com
619-797-6733

Thank you for your interest!

(RLNE2404553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 have any available units?
6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 have?
Some of 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 does offer parking.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity