6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated clubhouse

Central Large, Bright, 2nd Story, One Bedroom, One Bath in Allied Gardens - With easy access to much of central San Diego, this bright, newly painted unit with upgraded flooring is ready for move in! Close to Mission and Fashion Valley, North Park, SDSU, and much more, this unit includes an off-street parking spot and private gated access to the complex. Jacuzzi on the property for those relaxing as well as a community room for extra social space.

Unfortunately No pets allowed.



Apply online at UrbanCoastProperties.com or call for more information. Please call or email for more information!



info@UrbanCoastProperties.com

619-797-6733



Thank you for your interest!



