6626 Goodwin St. Available 09/15/19 Beautifully Upgraded Single Family Home in Linda Vista! - Lifestyle Property Management is pleased to offer this beautifully upgraded two bedroom, one bath single family home! This home is a must see and won't last long!



With a clear line of sight from the living room straight through the dining into the kitchen, you will appreciate the openness and ease for entertaining or keeping an eye on the little one. Sleek plank flooring carries through the entirety of the space creating a seamless flow. The kitchen provides ample cabinet and counter space due to its U-shaped design. The white shaker cabinets, marble like quartz counters and two windows truly make for a bright and welcoming space! High-end fixtures and appliances, stainless steel farm house sink, and reverse osmosis water filtration system are just a few key features setting the bar high and apart from the rest! The true pride of ownership is shown through all areas of this great home.



Both bedrooms provide the same modern paint tones and plank flooring in addition to ceiling fans and mirrored wardrobe closets. A hall closet provides the additional space needed for typical household goods and linens. There is a small laundry room onsite for added convenience as well as parking for two cars. You do not want to miss the opportunity to secure this home to be yours now! CALL TODAY 619-723-1771 x 1



Additional Features:

- Mini Split AC/Heat system

- Stainless Steel Appliance package to include: built in side by side refrigerator, gas stove/oven, over the range microwave and dishwasher

- Pet Friendly! *add'l fees apply*

Convenient Central Location:

- Tecolote Canyon Trail Head .... 1.3 miles - 3 Minute Drive

- USD ..... 0.9 miles - 2 Minute Drive

- Fashion Valley Mall ..... 1.7 miles - 5 Minute Drive

- Fiesta Island Park ..... 3.8 miles - 10 Minute Drive

- Ocean Beach Dog Beach ..... 8 miles - 15 Minute Drive

- SDSU ..... 8.5 miles - 17 Minute Drive

- Downtown ..... 6.1 miles - 15 minute Drive



