6626 Goodwin St.

6626 Goodwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

6626 Goodwin Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6626 Goodwin St. Available 09/15/19 Beautifully Upgraded Single Family Home in Linda Vista! - Lifestyle Property Management is pleased to offer this beautifully upgraded two bedroom, one bath single family home! This home is a must see and won't last long!

With a clear line of sight from the living room straight through the dining into the kitchen, you will appreciate the openness and ease for entertaining or keeping an eye on the little one. Sleek plank flooring carries through the entirety of the space creating a seamless flow. The kitchen provides ample cabinet and counter space due to its U-shaped design. The white shaker cabinets, marble like quartz counters and two windows truly make for a bright and welcoming space! High-end fixtures and appliances, stainless steel farm house sink, and reverse osmosis water filtration system are just a few key features setting the bar high and apart from the rest! The true pride of ownership is shown through all areas of this great home.

Both bedrooms provide the same modern paint tones and plank flooring in addition to ceiling fans and mirrored wardrobe closets. A hall closet provides the additional space needed for typical household goods and linens. There is a small laundry room onsite for added convenience as well as parking for two cars. You do not want to miss the opportunity to secure this home to be yours now! CALL TODAY 619-723-1771 x 1

Additional Features:
- Mini Split AC/Heat system
- Stainless Steel Appliance package to include: built in side by side refrigerator, gas stove/oven, over the range microwave and dishwasher
- Pet Friendly! *add'l fees apply*
Convenient Central Location:
- Tecolote Canyon Trail Head .... 1.3 miles - 3 Minute Drive
- USD ..... 0.9 miles - 2 Minute Drive
- Fashion Valley Mall ..... 1.7 miles - 5 Minute Drive
- Fiesta Island Park ..... 3.8 miles - 10 Minute Drive
- Ocean Beach Dog Beach ..... 8 miles - 15 Minute Drive
- SDSU ..... 8.5 miles - 17 Minute Drive
- Downtown ..... 6.1 miles - 15 minute Drive

(RLNE5102053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 Goodwin St. have any available units?
6626 Goodwin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 Goodwin St. have?
Some of 6626 Goodwin St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 Goodwin St. currently offering any rent specials?
6626 Goodwin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 Goodwin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6626 Goodwin St. is pet friendly.
Does 6626 Goodwin St. offer parking?
Yes, 6626 Goodwin St. offers parking.
Does 6626 Goodwin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6626 Goodwin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 Goodwin St. have a pool?
No, 6626 Goodwin St. does not have a pool.
Does 6626 Goodwin St. have accessible units?
No, 6626 Goodwin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 Goodwin St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6626 Goodwin St. has units with dishwashers.
