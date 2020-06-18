Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill hot tub

2BR 2BA Downtown Marina District Condo - Updated Throughout, Freshly Painted, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE NOW*******



**$300 off first full months rent is lease starts by June 1st.**



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Video Tour of Property:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bz4EvAdtdQ&feature=youtu.beroperty:



Located in Downtown/Marina District



655 Columbia St #311

San Diego, CA 92101



CROSS STREETS: W. G Street



2 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

3rd Floor Condo

Estimated 1016 SqFt

1 Parking Spot



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Electric

Dishwasher

Wine Refrigerator

Microwave

Quartz Countertops

Tile Backsplash

Updated Modern Kitchen

Wood Cabinets

Black/White Appliances

Flooring - Tile



Open Floor Plan

Freshly Painted

Wood Floors Throughout

Balcony Off Living Room

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Tile Flooring in Bathroom

Double Sink in Master Bath

Rain Shower Head in Master Bath

Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom

Home has Modern Finishes

Walk-in Closets in Both Bedrooms

A/C and Heat - Forced Air

1 Parking Space



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Gym - 2nd Floor

BBQ's

Spa

Gated Complex



CLOSE TO:

Gaslamp

Parks

Little Italy

Seaport Village

Petco Park

Restaurants



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2200



PETS INFORMATION:

2 Cat or Dog 35lbs or Less -FIRM

Pet Deposit: $250

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ ** To be Completed after Approval



HOA MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEES:

Moves must be scheduled at least 7 days in advance

A refundable deposit of $250.00 or otherwise determined by the Board of Director’s is to be made out to

Columbia Place Owners’ Association. The deposit is applicable to all damage, repair, cleaning, losses or

other liabilities incurred as a result of the move. The full deposit will be refunded if no sustaining damage was incurred to Association property, as reported by the 3rd Party move coordinator and/or the Building Engineer.



A nonrefundable fee of $160.00 or otherwise determined by the 3rd party move coordinator will be paid

directly to the coordinator on the day of the scheduled move. If a move is scheduled with less than 36 hour

notice, an additional fee determined by 3rd party move coordinator may be assessed.



TIMES YOU MAY MOVE

Moving times will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, except for the

following Holidays: New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Yom Kippur

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.



Sundays are reserved as a time of quiet enjoyment for all residents; therefore no moving is

allowed on Sunday, unless a variance is obtained from the Board.



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5688046)