Amenities
2BR 2BA Downtown Marina District Condo - Updated Throughout, Freshly Painted, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE NOW*******
**$300 off first full months rent is lease starts by June 1st.**
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**
Video Tour of Property:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bz4EvAdtdQ&feature=youtu.beroperty:
Located in Downtown/Marina District
655 Columbia St #311
San Diego, CA 92101
CROSS STREETS: W. G Street
2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
3rd Floor Condo
Estimated 1016 SqFt
1 Parking Spot
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Electric
Dishwasher
Wine Refrigerator
Microwave
Quartz Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Updated Modern Kitchen
Wood Cabinets
Black/White Appliances
Flooring - Tile
Open Floor Plan
Freshly Painted
Wood Floors Throughout
Balcony Off Living Room
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Tile Flooring in Bathroom
Double Sink in Master Bath
Rain Shower Head in Master Bath
Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom
Home has Modern Finishes
Walk-in Closets in Both Bedrooms
A/C and Heat - Forced Air
1 Parking Space
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Gym - 2nd Floor
BBQ's
Spa
Gated Complex
CLOSE TO:
Gaslamp
Parks
Little Italy
Seaport Village
Petco Park
Restaurants
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2200
PETS INFORMATION:
2 Cat or Dog 35lbs or Less -FIRM
Pet Deposit: $250
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ ** To be Completed after Approval
HOA MOVE-IN/MOVE-OUT FEES:
Moves must be scheduled at least 7 days in advance
A refundable deposit of $250.00 or otherwise determined by the Board of Director’s is to be made out to
Columbia Place Owners’ Association. The deposit is applicable to all damage, repair, cleaning, losses or
other liabilities incurred as a result of the move. The full deposit will be refunded if no sustaining damage was incurred to Association property, as reported by the 3rd Party move coordinator and/or the Building Engineer.
A nonrefundable fee of $160.00 or otherwise determined by the 3rd party move coordinator will be paid
directly to the coordinator on the day of the scheduled move. If a move is scheduled with less than 36 hour
notice, an additional fee determined by 3rd party move coordinator may be assessed.
TIMES YOU MAY MOVE
Moving times will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, except for the
following Holidays: New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Yom Kippur
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Sundays are reserved as a time of quiet enjoyment for all residents; therefore no moving is
allowed on Sunday, unless a variance is obtained from the Board.
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE5688046)