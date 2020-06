Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great detached home in Del Cerro! Available now! - This gorgeous home is ready for occupancy!



* Stainless steel kitchen appliances

* Quartz and wood kitchen counter tops

* Beautiful kitchen cabinetry with island

* Gas stove

* Breakfast area

* Separate dining room

* Large living area with fireplace

* Custom book shelves

* Two story

* Two car garage

* Washer/Dryer in garage and included

* Central Heat, No air conditioning



No pets and non-smokers only. No-cosigners accepted on this property. Standard renter's insurance is required.



To schedule a showing call our office at 858-274-3600.



Visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net for all our available properties.



