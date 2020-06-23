All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6407 Madrone Ave

6407 Madrone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Madrone Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Description

3 Bedroom Home with Spacious Yard This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home features a private driveway, spacious yard and a spectacular view. The kitchen has granite counter tops and appliances including a stove, microwave and dishwasher. The living room features a fireplace and patio. The master bedroom has a large, attached bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub. There is a basement on the bottom level of the house with washer and dryer hookups and plenty of storage space. This property is located not to far from the main street of Imperial Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 Madrone Ave have any available units?
6407 Madrone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6407 Madrone Ave have?
Some of 6407 Madrone Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 Madrone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6407 Madrone Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 Madrone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6407 Madrone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6407 Madrone Ave offer parking?
No, 6407 Madrone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6407 Madrone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 Madrone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 Madrone Ave have a pool?
No, 6407 Madrone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6407 Madrone Ave have accessible units?
No, 6407 Madrone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 Madrone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6407 Madrone Ave has units with dishwashers.
