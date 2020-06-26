All apartments in San Diego
6401 Mount Ada Road

6401 Mount Ada Road · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Mount Ada Road, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call Melroy Leasing Center at 858-483-5111 (opt.2, 24/7)
OR
TEXT 6401+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

Bright and airy 1 bedroom town home with an open floor plan and updated features! Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, and built-in microwave plus a bonus end-cap counter space with wine storage. Ceiling fan. Large closets for extra storage. Private balcony. 2 sparkling pools on-site along with 3 laundry rooms and a nicely equipped gym. Walk to transportation and shopping! Pets under 40 lbs may be approved with additional deposit and registration with the HOA.

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking.
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Mount Ada Road have any available units?
6401 Mount Ada Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Mount Ada Road have?
Some of 6401 Mount Ada Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Mount Ada Road currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Mount Ada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Mount Ada Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Mount Ada Road is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Mount Ada Road offer parking?
No, 6401 Mount Ada Road does not offer parking.
Does 6401 Mount Ada Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Mount Ada Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Mount Ada Road have a pool?
Yes, 6401 Mount Ada Road has a pool.
Does 6401 Mount Ada Road have accessible units?
No, 6401 Mount Ada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Mount Ada Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Mount Ada Road has units with dishwashers.
