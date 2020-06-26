6401 Mount Ada Road

Amenities

Call Melroy Leasing Center at 858-483-5111 (opt.2, 24/7)

OR

TEXT 6401+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



Bright and airy 1 bedroom town home with an open floor plan and updated features! Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, and built-in microwave plus a bonus end-cap counter space with wine storage. Ceiling fan. Large closets for extra storage. Private balcony. 2 sparkling pools on-site along with 3 laundry rooms and a nicely equipped gym. Walk to transportation and shopping! Pets under 40 lbs may be approved with additional deposit and registration with the HOA.



Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.