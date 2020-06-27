All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6371 Rancho Mission Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6371 Rancho Mission Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6371 Rancho Mission Road

6371 Rancho Mission Road · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6371 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious upstairs 2BR 2BA condo with washer and dryer and one car garage with a view! Excellent Mission Valley location, super close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. To help during this time, rent will be $2200 first month, $2300 the second month, $2400 the third month and then $2500 for the duration of the lease. Showing. Appointments available Saturday June 27 from 1-3 PM. Text Jan 858-699-7480

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6371-rancho-mission-rd-san-diego-ca-92108-usa-unit-2/88abbe7d-6144-4cd8-a111-e5f66bd7dd0e

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6371 Rancho Mission Road have any available units?
6371 Rancho Mission Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6371 Rancho Mission Road have?
Some of 6371 Rancho Mission Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6371 Rancho Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
6371 Rancho Mission Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6371 Rancho Mission Road pet-friendly?
No, 6371 Rancho Mission Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6371 Rancho Mission Road offer parking?
Yes, 6371 Rancho Mission Road offers parking.
Does 6371 Rancho Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6371 Rancho Mission Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6371 Rancho Mission Road have a pool?
Yes, 6371 Rancho Mission Road has a pool.
Does 6371 Rancho Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 6371 Rancho Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6371 Rancho Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6371 Rancho Mission Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6371 Rancho Mission Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity