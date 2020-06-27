6371 Rancho Mission Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Spacious upstairs 2BR 2BA condo with washer and dryer and one car garage with a view! Excellent Mission Valley location, super close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. To help during this time, rent will be $2200 first month, $2300 the second month, $2400 the third month and then $2500 for the duration of the lease. Showing. Appointments available Saturday June 27 from 1-3 PM. Text Jan 858-699-7480



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6371-rancho-mission-rd-san-diego-ca-92108-usa-unit-2/88abbe7d-6144-4cd8-a111-e5f66bd7dd0e



No Pets Allowed



