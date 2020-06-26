All apartments in San Diego
6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715

6362 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6362 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 Available 08/10/19 2 Bed Condo In Mission Valley - - Friars Pointe Condos
- Lower Unit
- Corner Unit
- Carport Parking
- Coin Laundry On Site
- Community Pool/Jacuzzi

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4185618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 have any available units?
6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 currently offering any rent specials?
6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 pet-friendly?
No, 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 offer parking?
Yes, 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 offers parking.
Does 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 have a pool?
Yes, 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 has a pool.
Does 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 have accessible units?
No, 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 does not have accessible units.
Does 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6362 Rancho Mission Road # 715 does not have units with air conditioning.
