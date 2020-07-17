Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6362 Amber Lake Available 07/30/20 Large Garage and fenced back yard with mature trees - AVAILABLE JULY 30th. Come home every day to a comfortable home with a shady large fenced back yard.



This home is available for a long term residency. Two year lease to start is available. Plenty of space for hobbies and work in the large garage with a built in work bench and overhead lighting. Plan to entertain or relax in the large fenced shady back yard with mature trees and an extra storage shed.



The kitchen has been upgraded kitchen with newer appliances granite counter and

laminate wood flooring for easy care.



Great San Carlos schools! Nearby recreation with Cowles Mountain practically across the street, and Mission Trails Regional Park close by! Call today for appointment.



Pets considered with additional pet security deposit and monthly pet fee. All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 2.5X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two (2) excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



Call Holly at 760-828-2568 to schedule your SELF-GUIDED virtual tour. To view more homes visit: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability



(RLNE3331742)