Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

6362 Amber Lake

6362 Amber Lake Avenue
Location

6362 Amber Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

6362 Amber Lake Available 07/30/20 Large Garage and fenced back yard with mature trees - AVAILABLE JULY 30th. Come home every day to a comfortable home with a shady large fenced back yard.

This home is available for a long term residency. Two year lease to start is available. Plenty of space for hobbies and work in the large garage with a built in work bench and overhead lighting. Plan to entertain or relax in the large fenced shady back yard with mature trees and an extra storage shed.

The kitchen has been upgraded kitchen with newer appliances granite counter and
laminate wood flooring for easy care.

Great San Carlos schools! Nearby recreation with Cowles Mountain practically across the street, and Mission Trails Regional Park close by! Call today for appointment.

Pets considered with additional pet security deposit and monthly pet fee. All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 2.5X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. Two (2) excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

Call Holly at 760-828-2568 to schedule your SELF-GUIDED virtual tour. To view more homes visit: https://www.humphreysresidential.com/availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6362 Amber Lake have any available units?
6362 Amber Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6362 Amber Lake have?
Some of 6362 Amber Lake's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6362 Amber Lake currently offering any rent specials?
6362 Amber Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6362 Amber Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 6362 Amber Lake is pet friendly.
Does 6362 Amber Lake offer parking?
Yes, 6362 Amber Lake offers parking.
Does 6362 Amber Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6362 Amber Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6362 Amber Lake have a pool?
No, 6362 Amber Lake does not have a pool.
Does 6362 Amber Lake have accessible units?
No, 6362 Amber Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 6362 Amber Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 6362 Amber Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
