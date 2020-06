Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Fashion Valley Condo awaits. Enjoy the spacious and open floorplan with plenty of natural light. Wood floors throughout! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Fresh paint throughout! This unit is located in a quiet and parklike setting just down the hill from USD and walking or biking distance to Old Town, Fiesta Island, Mission Valley and more! Call today to schedule a time to view this exceptional unit.