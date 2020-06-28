6292 Lambda Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Princess Del Cerro with it's very own putting green! - This lovely 4 bedroom home is located in a highly desirable area of Del Cerro.



Upon entering into your beautiful home you will have a very spacious living room with a fireplace. There is a sunroom area that boasts plenty of natural sunlight!



The kitchen has a stainless steel gas stove and fridge. There are granite countertops throughout with tiled backsplash. There is an island with plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry. The large den has custom cabinets throughout with faux hardwood flooring.



Off the kitchen area, there is a full bathroom with new upgrades, granite countertops and new vanity with a new tiled enclosure. Off the bathroom, there is a bedroom with large closet space.



Down the hallway, you have 2 bedrooms with large closets and plenty of linen space.



The master bedroom has very large walk-in closets that lead you into your very own custom bathroom. There is a double vanity, custom cabinets with its very own clothes hamper. The shower offers double shower heads with a tiled custom enclosure with beautiful glass doors.



The backyard is zero scaped with rose bushes throughout, lemon trees and a very large fountain. At the top level of the yard, you have your own putting green for those that are interested in golf!



There are central air and heat with a 2 car garage, and washer dryer hookups.



Enjoy living in Princess Del Cerro, close distance to Hearst Elementary and close to Del Cerro Pool. Enjoy the Lake Murray playground just down the road!



