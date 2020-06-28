All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

6292 Lambda Drive

6292 Lambda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6292 Lambda Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
putting green
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Princess Del Cerro with it's very own putting green! - This lovely 4 bedroom home is located in a highly desirable area of Del Cerro.

Upon entering into your beautiful home you will have a very spacious living room with a fireplace. There is a sunroom area that boasts plenty of natural sunlight!

The kitchen has a stainless steel gas stove and fridge. There are granite countertops throughout with tiled backsplash. There is an island with plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry. The large den has custom cabinets throughout with faux hardwood flooring.

Off the kitchen area, there is a full bathroom with new upgrades, granite countertops and new vanity with a new tiled enclosure. Off the bathroom, there is a bedroom with large closet space.

Down the hallway, you have 2 bedrooms with large closets and plenty of linen space.

The master bedroom has very large walk-in closets that lead you into your very own custom bathroom. There is a double vanity, custom cabinets with its very own clothes hamper. The shower offers double shower heads with a tiled custom enclosure with beautiful glass doors.

The backyard is zero scaped with rose bushes throughout, lemon trees and a very large fountain. At the top level of the yard, you have your own putting green for those that are interested in golf!

There are central air and heat with a 2 car garage, and washer dryer hookups.

Enjoy living in Princess Del Cerro, close distance to Hearst Elementary and close to Del Cerro Pool. Enjoy the Lake Murray playground just down the road!

(RLNE4077225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6292 Lambda Drive have any available units?
6292 Lambda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6292 Lambda Drive have?
Some of 6292 Lambda Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6292 Lambda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6292 Lambda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6292 Lambda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6292 Lambda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6292 Lambda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6292 Lambda Drive offers parking.
Does 6292 Lambda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6292 Lambda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6292 Lambda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6292 Lambda Drive has a pool.
Does 6292 Lambda Drive have accessible units?
No, 6292 Lambda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6292 Lambda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6292 Lambda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
