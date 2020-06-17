6252 Mary Lane Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 Bath house on Mary Lane. Patio and back yard which includes gardening service. Currently being upgraded with fresh paint, flooring, light fixtures, vanities etc. Upgraded electrical with LED energy efficient lighting and ceiling fans.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614