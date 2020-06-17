All apartments in San Diego
6252 Mary Lane Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

6252 Mary Lane Dr

6252 Mary Lane Drive · (619) 503-3335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6252 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 Bath house on Mary Lane. Patio and back yard which includes gardening service. Currently being upgraded with fresh paint, flooring, light fixtures, vanities etc. Upgraded electrical with LED energy efficient lighting and ceiling fans.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6252 Mary Lane Dr have any available units?
6252 Mary Lane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6252 Mary Lane Dr have?
Some of 6252 Mary Lane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6252 Mary Lane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6252 Mary Lane Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6252 Mary Lane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6252 Mary Lane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6252 Mary Lane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6252 Mary Lane Dr does offer parking.
Does 6252 Mary Lane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6252 Mary Lane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6252 Mary Lane Dr have a pool?
No, 6252 Mary Lane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6252 Mary Lane Dr have accessible units?
No, 6252 Mary Lane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6252 Mary Lane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6252 Mary Lane Dr has units with dishwashers.
