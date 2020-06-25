All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6248 Caminito Basilio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6248 Caminito Basilio
Last updated April 19 2019 at 4:53 PM

6248 Caminito Basilio

6248 Caminito Basilio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6248 Caminito Basilio, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4/19/19 - Property has been rented and is no longer available

Welcome home to this 1800sqft+ beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, townhome with huge bonus room and attached 2 car garage in Friars Village Association. The first floor contains the garage, bonus room, and entry way. The 2 car garage has remote controlled roll up doors and tons of extra shelving for ideal storage. The huge bonus room is perfect for a home office or kids play area. Upstairs is the main living area containing kitchen, dining, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and full sized washer/dryer closet. The hardwood floors give the home a luxurious look and that is complemented by the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel refrigerator and microwave. There is a spacious balcony off the living room with great views. The master bedroom has brand new carpet, plenty of closet space, a slider to the exterior patio, and a beautiful attached master bathroom. This townhome is apart of the Friars Village Association which means you have access to an Olympic sized pool, playground area, and club house with amazing views! Hurry this won't last.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172. Cats allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Sorry no dogs. Tenant pays all utilities except; water, sewer, and trash.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 Caminito Basilio have any available units?
6248 Caminito Basilio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 Caminito Basilio have?
Some of 6248 Caminito Basilio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 Caminito Basilio currently offering any rent specials?
6248 Caminito Basilio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 Caminito Basilio pet-friendly?
Yes, 6248 Caminito Basilio is pet friendly.
Does 6248 Caminito Basilio offer parking?
Yes, 6248 Caminito Basilio offers parking.
Does 6248 Caminito Basilio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6248 Caminito Basilio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 Caminito Basilio have a pool?
Yes, 6248 Caminito Basilio has a pool.
Does 6248 Caminito Basilio have accessible units?
No, 6248 Caminito Basilio does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 Caminito Basilio have units with dishwashers?
No, 6248 Caminito Basilio does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University