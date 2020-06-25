6248 Caminito Basilio

Amenities

4/19/19 - Property has been rented and is no longer available



Welcome home to this 1800sqft+ beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, townhome with huge bonus room and attached 2 car garage in Friars Village Association. The first floor contains the garage, bonus room, and entry way. The 2 car garage has remote controlled roll up doors and tons of extra shelving for ideal storage. The huge bonus room is perfect for a home office or kids play area. Upstairs is the main living area containing kitchen, dining, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and full sized washer/dryer closet. The hardwood floors give the home a luxurious look and that is complemented by the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel refrigerator and microwave. There is a spacious balcony off the living room with great views. The master bedroom has brand new carpet, plenty of closet space, a slider to the exterior patio, and a beautiful attached master bathroom. This townhome is apart of the Friars Village Association which means you have access to an Olympic sized pool, playground area, and club house with amazing views! Hurry this won't last.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172. Cats allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Sorry no dogs. Tenant pays all utilities except; water, sewer, and trash.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.