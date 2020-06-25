All apartments in San Diego
6245 Pontiac Street

6245 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Location

6245 Pontiac Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Classic College Area home with a large detached garage seeking Tenants for immediate occupancy. - Please do not waste your time if inquiring to initiate a lease to begin in July or August. Property will be rented within the next few weeks for an initial 12-month term. With respect, those seeking short-term, seasonal, or school-year related lease terms should look elsewhere. In order to rent this particular property, Tenants must be able to provide documentation of gross monthly income of at least 2.5X the monthly rent. Guarantors not accepted.

Mid-century charmer with separate formal dining room, large living room, and interior laundry room. Dual-pane vinyl sided windows, plumbing, flooring and central HVAC system have already been upgraded. Marvelous original wood flooring throughout with new laminate planks and floorboards recently installed in the kitchen, laundry room, and master bathroom. Laundry room has both gas and electric hook-ups. Custom cabinetry, eat-in kitchen, and installed ceiling fans are just a few of the other fantastic features of this property. Plenty of parking provided by long driveway, paver-stone courtyard, as well as within the large detached two-car garage with remote controlled roll-top metal garage door.

No pets permitted. Tenants are to be financially responsible for all utilities, such as electricity, natural gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications. Weekly ordinary trash removal provided by the Owner.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3588930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Pontiac Street have any available units?
6245 Pontiac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6245 Pontiac Street have?
Some of 6245 Pontiac Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Pontiac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
No, 6245 Pontiac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6245 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 6245 Pontiac Street offers parking.
Does 6245 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6245 Pontiac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 6245 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 6245 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 6245 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 Pontiac Street has units with dishwashers.
