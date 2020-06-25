6245 Pontiac Street

Amenities

Classic College Area home with a large detached garage seeking Tenants for immediate occupancy. - Please do not waste your time if inquiring to initiate a lease to begin in July or August. Property will be rented within the next few weeks for an initial 12-month term. With respect, those seeking short-term, seasonal, or school-year related lease terms should look elsewhere. In order to rent this particular property, Tenants must be able to provide documentation of gross monthly income of at least 2.5X the monthly rent. Guarantors not accepted.



Mid-century charmer with separate formal dining room, large living room, and interior laundry room. Dual-pane vinyl sided windows, plumbing, flooring and central HVAC system have already been upgraded. Marvelous original wood flooring throughout with new laminate planks and floorboards recently installed in the kitchen, laundry room, and master bathroom. Laundry room has both gas and electric hook-ups. Custom cabinetry, eat-in kitchen, and installed ceiling fans are just a few of the other fantastic features of this property. Plenty of parking provided by long driveway, paver-stone courtyard, as well as within the large detached two-car garage with remote controlled roll-top metal garage door.



No pets permitted. Tenants are to be financially responsible for all utilities, such as electricity, natural gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications. Weekly ordinary trash removal provided by the Owner.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3588930)