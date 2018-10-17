Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

6207 Caminito Andreta Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Friars Village available 7/1/19 - This 2 story 1221 square foot condo is available for move in on July 1, 2019. This home is walking distance to USD in the Friars Village community and is surrounded by beautiful lush landscaping. It is light and bright. On the first floor you will find a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room and dining room. The full bathroom is complete with full size, front loading washer and dryer. The upgraded kitchen has lots of cabinets, storage space, stainless steel appliances throughout and granite counter tops. The dining room gives access to the balcony. Living room is light and bright. The upstairs has beautiful hard wood floors.



Downstairs you will find 2 more nice size bedrooms and a full bathroom. This bedroom has access to the outside patio and grounds. The 3rd bedroom is light and bright with a nice size closet. Downstairs you will also find a linen closet.



This home has newer paint and newer carpet downstairs. Additionally, the condo has a single car garage with plenty of room for storage and a large enclosed patio with a big sliding fence door so that you can use it for extra parking or a large patio/outside area. This home is a must see. Perfect for a roommate situation or a family.



This condo is located within the Friars Village Community which includes, beautifully lush landscaping and a community pool and Jacuzzi. To set up an appointment please text/call or email Lisa at 619-549-0296 / Lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com (text an email preferred). Please do not disturb the current tenants.



1 or 2 year lease option

Rent is $2795.00, Security Deposit $2795.00

Applicants must have great credit, no collections or evictions

Income requirements: 3xs monthly rent, no cosigners

Water, Trash, Sewage included with the rent

No Cosigners

Please, no pets



(RLNE4949810)