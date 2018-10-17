All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6207 Caminito Andreta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6207 Caminito Andreta
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

6207 Caminito Andreta

6207 Caminito Andreta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6207 Caminito Andreta, San Diego, CA 92111
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
6207 Caminito Andreta Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Friars Village available 7/1/19 - This 2 story 1221 square foot condo is available for move in on July 1, 2019. This home is walking distance to USD in the Friars Village community and is surrounded by beautiful lush landscaping. It is light and bright. On the first floor you will find a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room and dining room. The full bathroom is complete with full size, front loading washer and dryer. The upgraded kitchen has lots of cabinets, storage space, stainless steel appliances throughout and granite counter tops. The dining room gives access to the balcony. Living room is light and bright. The upstairs has beautiful hard wood floors.

Downstairs you will find 2 more nice size bedrooms and a full bathroom. This bedroom has access to the outside patio and grounds. The 3rd bedroom is light and bright with a nice size closet. Downstairs you will also find a linen closet.

This home has newer paint and newer carpet downstairs. Additionally, the condo has a single car garage with plenty of room for storage and a large enclosed patio with a big sliding fence door so that you can use it for extra parking or a large patio/outside area. This home is a must see. Perfect for a roommate situation or a family.

This condo is located within the Friars Village Community which includes, beautifully lush landscaping and a community pool and Jacuzzi. To set up an appointment please text/call or email Lisa at 619-549-0296 / Lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com (text an email preferred). Please do not disturb the current tenants.

1 or 2 year lease option
Rent is $2795.00, Security Deposit $2795.00
Applicants must have great credit, no collections or evictions
Income requirements: 3xs monthly rent, no cosigners
Water, Trash, Sewage included with the rent
No Cosigners
Please, no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Caminito Andreta have any available units?
6207 Caminito Andreta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Caminito Andreta have?
Some of 6207 Caminito Andreta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Caminito Andreta currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Caminito Andreta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Caminito Andreta pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Caminito Andreta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6207 Caminito Andreta offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Caminito Andreta offers parking.
Does 6207 Caminito Andreta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6207 Caminito Andreta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Caminito Andreta have a pool?
Yes, 6207 Caminito Andreta has a pool.
Does 6207 Caminito Andreta have accessible units?
No, 6207 Caminito Andreta does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Caminito Andreta have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 Caminito Andreta does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University