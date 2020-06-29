6171 Rancho Mission Road

Amenities

$300 one months rent!! Air- Conditioned second floor unit in centrally - located mission valley area. Neutral carpet and paint,one bedroom on either side of living room and both bath's have tub/shower combo. Balcony, plus complex features pool, spa and tennis court. Walk to Qualcomm Stadium, deli, trolley, pub. Close to Mission Valley shopping center's, restautrants and SDSU. Easy access to 15 and 8, plus major through fares like Friar's Rd and Mission Gorge Rd. No Pets Please.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

