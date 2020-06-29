All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
6171 Rancho Mission Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:18 PM

6171 Rancho Mission Road

6171 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6171 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
hot tub
carpet
$300 one months rent!! Air- Conditioned second floor unit in centrally - located mission valley area. Neutral carpet and paint,one bedroom on either side of living room and both bath's have tub/shower combo. Balcony, plus complex features pool, spa and tennis court. Walk to Qualcomm Stadium, deli, trolley, pub. Close to Mission Valley shopping center's, restautrants and SDSU. Easy access to 15 and 8, plus major through fares like Friar's Rd and Mission Gorge Rd. No Pets Please.
DRE 01197438.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6171 Rancho Mission Road have any available units?
6171 Rancho Mission Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6171 Rancho Mission Road have?
Some of 6171 Rancho Mission Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6171 Rancho Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
6171 Rancho Mission Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6171 Rancho Mission Road pet-friendly?
No, 6171 Rancho Mission Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6171 Rancho Mission Road offer parking?
No, 6171 Rancho Mission Road does not offer parking.
Does 6171 Rancho Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6171 Rancho Mission Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6171 Rancho Mission Road have a pool?
Yes, 6171 Rancho Mission Road has a pool.
Does 6171 Rancho Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 6171 Rancho Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6171 Rancho Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6171 Rancho Mission Road does not have units with dishwashers.
