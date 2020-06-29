All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

5960 Harps Court

5960 Harps Court · No Longer Available
Location

5960 Harps Court, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large single-story 4 bedroom house with attached 2-car garage - This spacious house is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. It features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, brand new two-tone paint, brand new vinyl flooring throughout the living/bedrooms and sparkling white tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Entering directly into the enormous living room your eye will catch the brick fireplace and tons of windows for natural lighting. Further back into the home is the dining area and kitchen with a sliding glass door to your large patio and backyard! The kitchen has newly gleaming white cabinets, gas range, and a dishwasher.

Through the hallway is tons of closet/cabinet space and conveniently located is the washer/dryer hookups. To your left is the hallway bathroom and to your right is three bedrooms. All equipped with spacious closets and a large window. The master bedroom is located on the other side of the hallway and has a huge mirrored wall to wall closet, private bathroom and sliding glass door to the backyard.

The large fenced back yard is perfect for BBQs or just relaxing. There is an attached full 2 car garage plus driveway for parking.

*Renters Insurance required
*No utilities included
*Sorry - this home is not pet-friendly

(RLNE5582805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5960 Harps Court have any available units?
5960 Harps Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5960 Harps Court have?
Some of 5960 Harps Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5960 Harps Court currently offering any rent specials?
5960 Harps Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5960 Harps Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5960 Harps Court is pet friendly.
Does 5960 Harps Court offer parking?
Yes, 5960 Harps Court offers parking.
Does 5960 Harps Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5960 Harps Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5960 Harps Court have a pool?
No, 5960 Harps Court does not have a pool.
Does 5960 Harps Court have accessible units?
No, 5960 Harps Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5960 Harps Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5960 Harps Court has units with dishwashers.
