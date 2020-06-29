5960 Harps Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Large single-story 4 bedroom house with attached 2-car garage - This spacious house is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. It features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, brand new two-tone paint, brand new vinyl flooring throughout the living/bedrooms and sparkling white tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.



Entering directly into the enormous living room your eye will catch the brick fireplace and tons of windows for natural lighting. Further back into the home is the dining area and kitchen with a sliding glass door to your large patio and backyard! The kitchen has newly gleaming white cabinets, gas range, and a dishwasher.



Through the hallway is tons of closet/cabinet space and conveniently located is the washer/dryer hookups. To your left is the hallway bathroom and to your right is three bedrooms. All equipped with spacious closets and a large window. The master bedroom is located on the other side of the hallway and has a huge mirrored wall to wall closet, private bathroom and sliding glass door to the backyard.



The large fenced back yard is perfect for BBQs or just relaxing. There is an attached full 2 car garage plus driveway for parking.



*Renters Insurance required

*No utilities included

*Sorry - this home is not pet-friendly



(RLNE5582805)