All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127

5938 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5938 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 Available 10/03/19 2 Bed, 1 Bath Downstairs Condo with Private Patio - 2 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs condo in Grantville/Mission Valley. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Small patio off spacious living room, kitchen has breakfast bar with fresh counter tops, unit has fresh paint, and a new dishwasher. One off street parking space. Great location, just off Friars Rd. and I-15. Rancho Mission Villas complex features community laundry, pool, and tennis court! Water and trash included in the rent. Small pet okay with additional deposit. 1 year lease. Available NOW!

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4865248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 have any available units?
5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 have?
Some of 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 currently offering any rent specials?
5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 is pet friendly.
Does 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 offer parking?
Yes, 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 offers parking.
Does 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 have a pool?
Yes, 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 has a pool.
Does 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 have accessible units?
No, 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 does not have accessible units.
Does 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University