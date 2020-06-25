Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

5938 Rancho Mission Rd. #127 Available 10/03/19 2 Bed, 1 Bath Downstairs Condo with Private Patio - 2 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs condo in Grantville/Mission Valley. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Small patio off spacious living room, kitchen has breakfast bar with fresh counter tops, unit has fresh paint, and a new dishwasher. One off street parking space. Great location, just off Friars Rd. and I-15. Rancho Mission Villas complex features community laundry, pool, and tennis court! Water and trash included in the rent. Small pet okay with additional deposit. 1 year lease. Available NOW!



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



No Pets Allowed



