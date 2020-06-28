All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5928 Dwight Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

5928 Dwight Street

5928 Dwight Street · No Longer Available
Location

5928 Dwight Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
** BEAUTIFUL STUDIO / NEW REMODEL / NO UTILITIES!!!** - Brand New Remodeled Studio and ALL utilities are included?!?!?! Yep, thats right.

Located south east of City Heights, this beautifully remodeled duplex is in the quiet and peaceful neighborhood of Redwood Village, close to shops and the 94 freeway access. The studio is on the right side of the home and has its own off-street parking spot. You will live in a studio but feel like you are at your own home (not an apartment) due to its location and large backyard. The full kitchen (no dishwasher) is separated so your bed space is more bedroom-like and the bathroom as you can see is large with storage and a full shower/tub. Tenants will share the backyard and you will also have your own shed for any additional storage. All utilities are included, tenant is only responsible for internet and/or cable. If you're looking for a beautiful studio in a quiet, private place... this is it.

LEASE: 1yr
PETS: Small pet only (less than 25lbs)
LAUNDRY: On-Site (Shared)

**Call For More Info: (858)299-3905 ext. 1
**Please do not apply unless serious

(RLNE5115332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Dwight Street have any available units?
5928 Dwight Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5928 Dwight Street have?
Some of 5928 Dwight Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 Dwight Street currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Dwight Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Dwight Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5928 Dwight Street is pet friendly.
Does 5928 Dwight Street offer parking?
Yes, 5928 Dwight Street offers parking.
Does 5928 Dwight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Dwight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Dwight Street have a pool?
No, 5928 Dwight Street does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Dwight Street have accessible units?
No, 5928 Dwight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Dwight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5928 Dwight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
