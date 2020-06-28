5928 Dwight Street

Amenities

** BEAUTIFUL STUDIO / NEW REMODEL / NO UTILITIES!!!** - Brand New Remodeled Studio and ALL utilities are included?!?!?! Yep, thats right.



Located south east of City Heights, this beautifully remodeled duplex is in the quiet and peaceful neighborhood of Redwood Village, close to shops and the 94 freeway access. The studio is on the right side of the home and has its own off-street parking spot. You will live in a studio but feel like you are at your own home (not an apartment) due to its location and large backyard. The full kitchen (no dishwasher) is separated so your bed space is more bedroom-like and the bathroom as you can see is large with storage and a full shower/tub. Tenants will share the backyard and you will also have your own shed for any additional storage. All utilities are included, tenant is only responsible for internet and/or cable. If you're looking for a beautiful studio in a quiet, private place... this is it.



LEASE: 1yr

PETS: Small pet only (less than 25lbs)

LAUNDRY: On-Site (Shared)



