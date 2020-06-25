All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:37 AM

5870 Mission Center Road #C

5870 Mission Center Road · No Longer Available
Location

5870 Mission Center Road, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Condo in Mission Valley with 2 car garage! - This is a fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo nestled in a peaceful area of Mission Valley.

This home features a light and bright open concept design. The spacious living room does include a fireplace and access right into the back patio which has beautiful greenery and a cool feel.

There is a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. Both bedrooms are located on the top floor and they each feature full baths. All bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with a jetted tub, Corian counter-tops, and contemporary vanities.

This condo features a two car garage with a large storage room attached!

This condo is centrally located yet private. Close to downtown, the military bases, and the beach.
The community itself is well-maintained and has a pleasant atmosphere.

- Non-smoking property
- Water and Trash included!
- Refrigerator included!
- Sorry, no pets.

Please ask for a copy of our application qualifications today!

A minimum combined average credit score of 726 is required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4811427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5870 Mission Center Road #C have any available units?
5870 Mission Center Road #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5870 Mission Center Road #C have?
Some of 5870 Mission Center Road #C's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5870 Mission Center Road #C currently offering any rent specials?
5870 Mission Center Road #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5870 Mission Center Road #C pet-friendly?
No, 5870 Mission Center Road #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5870 Mission Center Road #C offer parking?
Yes, 5870 Mission Center Road #C offers parking.
Does 5870 Mission Center Road #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5870 Mission Center Road #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5870 Mission Center Road #C have a pool?
Yes, 5870 Mission Center Road #C has a pool.
Does 5870 Mission Center Road #C have accessible units?
No, 5870 Mission Center Road #C does not have accessible units.
Does 5870 Mission Center Road #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5870 Mission Center Road #C does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

