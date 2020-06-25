5870 Mission Center Road #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Condo in Mission Valley with 2 car garage! - This is a fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo nestled in a peaceful area of Mission Valley.



This home features a light and bright open concept design. The spacious living room does include a fireplace and access right into the back patio which has beautiful greenery and a cool feel.



There is a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. Both bedrooms are located on the top floor and they each feature full baths. All bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with a jetted tub, Corian counter-tops, and contemporary vanities.



This condo features a two car garage with a large storage room attached!



This condo is centrally located yet private. Close to downtown, the military bases, and the beach.

The community itself is well-maintained and has a pleasant atmosphere.



- Non-smoking property

- Water and Trash included!

- Refrigerator included!

- Sorry, no pets.



Please ask for a copy of our application qualifications today!



A minimum combined average credit score of 726 is required.



(RLNE4811427)