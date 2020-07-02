Amenities

5857 Vale Way Available 04/24/20 Upgraded 2 bedroom home! Attached garage, Huge backyard! - Upgraded and spacious Single story house. This home features dual pane windows, completely upgraded bathroom, wood floors, Amazingly large commodious backyard, extra storage in the garage. Both bedrooms are very spacious and come with ceiling fans. This lovely home is located close to freeways and shopping! This is a Must-See! Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with no bankruptcies and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a personal tour of this beautiful property please call Barbara at 619-569-0615



