Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

5857 Vale Way

5857 Vale Way · No Longer Available
Location

5857 Vale Way, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5857 Vale Way Available 04/24/20 Upgraded 2 bedroom home! Attached garage, Huge backyard! - Upgraded and spacious Single story house. This home features dual pane windows, completely upgraded bathroom, wood floors, Amazingly large commodious backyard, extra storage in the garage. Both bedrooms are very spacious and come with ceiling fans. This lovely home is located close to freeways and shopping! This is a Must-See! Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with no bankruptcies and no evictions. For more information or to schedule a personal tour of this beautiful property please call Barbara at 619-569-0615

(RLNE5713033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5857 Vale Way have any available units?
5857 Vale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5857 Vale Way have?
Some of 5857 Vale Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5857 Vale Way currently offering any rent specials?
5857 Vale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5857 Vale Way pet-friendly?
No, 5857 Vale Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5857 Vale Way offer parking?
Yes, 5857 Vale Way offers parking.
Does 5857 Vale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5857 Vale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5857 Vale Way have a pool?
No, 5857 Vale Way does not have a pool.
Does 5857 Vale Way have accessible units?
No, 5857 Vale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5857 Vale Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5857 Vale Way does not have units with dishwashers.

