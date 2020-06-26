All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 7 2019 at 4:14 PM

5741 Erlanger Street

5741 Erlanger Street · No Longer Available
Location

5741 Erlanger Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Townhouse with a Great Canyon view is available for lease. The house has: Remodeled Bathrooms Nice Wooden Floor
Large Patio overlooking the canyon Large living room 2 Covered Parking (in addition to plenty of street parking)
Secured storage Tennis Courts Common Pool Common Playground for kids
Community room that can be reserved for Parties or Gatherings This house can accommodate up to 5 people. It is close to Vons, bank, Cafe, and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 Erlanger Street have any available units?
5741 Erlanger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5741 Erlanger Street have?
Some of 5741 Erlanger Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5741 Erlanger Street currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Erlanger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 Erlanger Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5741 Erlanger Street is pet friendly.
Does 5741 Erlanger Street offer parking?
Yes, 5741 Erlanger Street offers parking.
Does 5741 Erlanger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5741 Erlanger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 Erlanger Street have a pool?
Yes, 5741 Erlanger Street has a pool.
Does 5741 Erlanger Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5741 Erlanger Street has accessible units.
Does 5741 Erlanger Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5741 Erlanger Street has units with dishwashers.
