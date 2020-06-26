5741 Erlanger Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Townhouse with a Great Canyon view is available for lease. The house has: Remodeled Bathrooms Nice Wooden Floor

Large Patio overlooking the canyon Large living room 2 Covered Parking (in addition to plenty of street parking)

Secured storage Tennis Courts Common Pool Common Playground for kids

Community room that can be reserved for Parties or Gatherings This house can accommodate up to 5 people. It is close to Vons, bank, Cafe, and restaurants.

3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Townhouse with a Great Canyon view is available for lease. The house has: Remodeled Bathrooms Nice Wooden Floor

Large Patio overlooking the canyon Large living room 2 Covered Parking (in addition to plenty of street parking)

Secured storage Tennis Courts Common Pool Common Playground for kids

Community room that can be reserved for Parties or Gatherings This house can accommodate up to 5 people. It is close to Vons, bank, Cafe, and restaurants.