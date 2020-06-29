5713 Campanile Way

Amenities
Beautiful totally remodeled 4 bedrooms, HUGE family room, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Flooring, New Paint, New Ceiling Fans, Front and Backyard Patio furniture, upgraded pool, all new cement side of the property and backyard, New Central Air.
Beautiful totally remodeled 4 bedrooms, HUGE family room, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Flooring, New Paint, New Ceiling Fans, Front and Backyard Patio furniture, upgraded pool, all new cement side of the property and backyard.
Bedroom Measurements
MB - 12 x 11
Bed 2 - 12 x 10
Bed 3 - 10 x 10
Bed 4 - 10 x 10
Family Huge Family Room 17 x 11