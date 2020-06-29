All apartments in San Diego
5713 Campanile Way

5713 Campanile Way · No Longer Available
Location

5713 Campanile Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful totally remodeled 4 bedrooms, HUGE family room, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Flooring, New Paint, New Ceiling Fans, Front and Backyard Patio furniture, upgraded pool, all new cement side of the property and backyard, New Central Air.
Beautiful totally remodeled 4 bedrooms, HUGE family room, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Flooring, New Paint, New Ceiling Fans, Front and Backyard Patio furniture, upgraded pool, all new cement side of the property and backyard.

Bedroom Measurements
MB - 12 x 11
Bed 2 - 12 x 10
Bed 3 - 10 x 10
Bed 4 - 10 x 10
Family Huge Family Room 17 x 11

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Campanile Way have any available units?
5713 Campanile Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 Campanile Way have?
Some of 5713 Campanile Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 Campanile Way currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Campanile Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Campanile Way pet-friendly?
No, 5713 Campanile Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5713 Campanile Way offer parking?
Yes, 5713 Campanile Way offers parking.
Does 5713 Campanile Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 Campanile Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Campanile Way have a pool?
Yes, 5713 Campanile Way has a pool.
Does 5713 Campanile Way have accessible units?
No, 5713 Campanile Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Campanile Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5713 Campanile Way has units with dishwashers.

