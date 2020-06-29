5713 Campanile Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful totally remodeled 4 bedrooms, HUGE family room, New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Flooring, New Paint, New Ceiling Fans, Front and Backyard Patio furniture, upgraded pool, all new cement side of the property and backyard, New Central Air.

Bedroom Measurements

MB - 12 x 11

Bed 2 - 12 x 10

Bed 3 - 10 x 10

Bed 4 - 10 x 10

Family Huge Family Room 17 x 11