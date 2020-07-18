All apartments in San Diego
5624 Gaines Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5624 Gaines Street

5624 Gaines Street · (619) 300-9792
Location

5624 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5624 Gaines Street · Avail. now

$2,349

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Short Term Only - Home with Great Location and Spacious Backyard - If you are in need of a short lease term between 2 and 3 months, this may be the rental home for you. Situated in the Morena neighborhood is this single-family home that is located at 5624 Gaines Street in San Diego, CA. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, approximately 720 square feet, and has a huge backyard.

Located in the immediate proximity of this home is the University of San Diego. Easy bike distance to Mission Bay, Old Town, Fashion Valley Shopping Center and numerous excellent restaurants along the way. There is no excuse for being bored. The proximity to beaches, bays, entertainment, shopping, downtown San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Sea World, are all the reasons needed to enjoy this wonderful property.

Lease Term Options: 6 to 8 months
Rental Rate: $2,34900 per month
Security Deposit: $2,350.00 (O.A.C.)

Pet Policy: 40 lbs and under. Maximum of 2 pets No aggressive breeds.
Pet Deposit: $300.00 per pet
Pet Rent: $25.00 per pet

Have more questions about this rental home? Reply to this ad today!

(RLNE2454951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Gaines Street have any available units?
5624 Gaines Street has a unit available for $2,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5624 Gaines Street currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Gaines Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Gaines Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 Gaines Street is pet friendly.
Does 5624 Gaines Street offer parking?
No, 5624 Gaines Street does not offer parking.
Does 5624 Gaines Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Gaines Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Gaines Street have a pool?
No, 5624 Gaines Street does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Gaines Street have accessible units?
No, 5624 Gaines Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Gaines Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 Gaines Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 Gaines Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 Gaines Street does not have units with air conditioning.
