5607 Limerick Avenue

Amenities
Three bedroom, two bath house in Clairemont with Pool - Three bedroom, two bath house in Clairemont. Kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Newer carpeting throughout and stone/slate tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms with neutral colors and finishes.
Home features a backyard in-ground swimming pool with pool service provided. Central AC and an ADT security system in place (activation required at tenants expense).
Street location is idea, situated at the end of a cul-de-sac to minimize through traffic and scenic/hillside views. Close to shopping, public transit and freeways.
Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.
12 month lease
(RLNE3634121)