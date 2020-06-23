5607 Limerick Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom, two bath house in Clairemont with Pool - Three bedroom, two bath house in Clairemont. Kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Newer carpeting throughout and stone/slate tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms with neutral colors and finishes.



Home features a backyard in-ground swimming pool with pool service provided. Central AC and an ADT security system in place (activation required at tenants expense).



Street location is idea, situated at the end of a cul-de-sac to minimize through traffic and scenic/hillside views. Close to shopping, public transit and freeways.



Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.



12 month lease



(RLNE3634121)