Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5607 Limerick Avenue

5607 Limerick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Limerick Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom, two bath house in Clairemont with Pool - Three bedroom, two bath house in Clairemont. Kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Newer carpeting throughout and stone/slate tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms with neutral colors and finishes.

Home features a backyard in-ground swimming pool with pool service provided. Central AC and an ADT security system in place (activation required at tenants expense).

Street location is idea, situated at the end of a cul-de-sac to minimize through traffic and scenic/hillside views. Close to shopping, public transit and freeways.

Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.

12 month lease

(RLNE3634121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Limerick Avenue have any available units?
5607 Limerick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5607 Limerick Avenue have?
Some of 5607 Limerick Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Limerick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Limerick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Limerick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 Limerick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5607 Limerick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5607 Limerick Avenue offers parking.
Does 5607 Limerick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 Limerick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Limerick Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5607 Limerick Avenue has a pool.
Does 5607 Limerick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5607 Limerick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Limerick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 Limerick Avenue has units with dishwashers.
