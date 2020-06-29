All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 533 West Juniper Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
533 West Juniper Street
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:33 PM

533 West Juniper Street

533 West Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

533 West Juniper Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Come be the first person to call this amazing unit home after a complete rehab! This beauty has transformed from an old 1 bdrm to a brand new, large, and spacious studio/loft. This will be luxury living at its finest! This is a part of a duplex and you will have the top floor with spacious floor plan! There is an ample amount of storage inside the unit and is even equipped with laundry on site. There is tile backdrop that compliments the brand new bathtub and vanity. All brand new appliances, counter top and cabinets with a small nook to relax. Walk just a short 3 blocks and you'll already be in the heart of Little Italy. Close to restaurants and not too far from the farmers market! This home is pretty close to the flight path and so the home is equipped with triple pane windows to help keep the home quiet. This home even has AC so you can be comfortable year round! Tenants pay for SDG&E any cable/internet. Landlord pays for water and trash. Small animals okay with prior approval. Feel free to reach out to me for any questions or times to view it and get a true idea how this can be your beautiful home! Tenants pay SDG&E and all optional utilities.Trash and Water Included

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/7/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 West Juniper Street have any available units?
533 West Juniper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 West Juniper Street have?
Some of 533 West Juniper Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 West Juniper Street currently offering any rent specials?
533 West Juniper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 West Juniper Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 West Juniper Street is pet friendly.
Does 533 West Juniper Street offer parking?
No, 533 West Juniper Street does not offer parking.
Does 533 West Juniper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 West Juniper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 West Juniper Street have a pool?
No, 533 West Juniper Street does not have a pool.
Does 533 West Juniper Street have accessible units?
No, 533 West Juniper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 533 West Juniper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 West Juniper Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University