533 West Juniper Street

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Come be the first person to call this amazing unit home after a complete rehab! This beauty has transformed from an old 1 bdrm to a brand new, large, and spacious studio/loft. This will be luxury living at its finest! This is a part of a duplex and you will have the top floor with spacious floor plan! There is an ample amount of storage inside the unit and is even equipped with laundry on site. There is tile backdrop that compliments the brand new bathtub and vanity. All brand new appliances, counter top and cabinets with a small nook to relax. Walk just a short 3 blocks and you'll already be in the heart of Little Italy. Close to restaurants and not too far from the farmers market! This home is pretty close to the flight path and so the home is equipped with triple pane windows to help keep the home quiet. This home even has AC so you can be comfortable year round! Tenants pay for SDG&E any cable/internet. Landlord pays for water and trash. Small animals okay with prior approval. Feel free to reach out to me for any questions or times to view it and get a true idea how this can be your beautiful home! Tenants pay SDG&E and all optional utilities.Trash and Water Included



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 10/7/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

